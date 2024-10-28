Alabama at LSU to Kick Off at 6:30 PM on ABC

BATON ROUGE – Night games in Tiger Stadium never get old and LSU will enjoy another nighttime kickoff on Saturday, Nov. 9 when the Tigers host Alabama at 6:30 p.m. on ABC.

LSU will bring a 14-game Tiger Stadium winning streak – the third-longest streak in the FBS – into the Alabama game. The Tigers are 4-0 at home this year after going 7-0 in Tiger Stadium in 2023.

The Alabama game is the first of three home games for the Tigers during the month of November. Following a trip to face Florida on Nov. 16, LSU closes out the 2024 regular-season hosting Vanderbilt on Nov. 23 and Oklahoma on Nov. 30.

LSU is currently 6-2 overall and 3-1 in league play. The Tigers are ranked No. 16 in both national polls.

LSU and Alabama both have open dates this Saturday.