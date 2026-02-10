After Shaky Start, LSU Junior Gymnast Amari Drayton Regaining Confidence

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

LSU junior gymnast Amari Drayton did not get the start to the 2026 season she had hoped for. Drayton, one of the Tigers’ most consistent performers in 2025, opened the year with scores of 9.250 on vault and 9.025 on floor at the Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad Meet in West Valley City, Utah.

Gymnastics is one of the most challenging sports when it comes to consistency. Not only must gymnasts perform physically, but they also have to stay mentally sharp throughout each week in order to make the most out of every outing. After LSU’s opening meet in Utah, Drayton admitted she lost a bit of confidence, but it didn’t last long as she gradually bounced back week by week.

In Athens, Drayton stumbled slightly on her floor routine, scoring a 9.575, but still posted strong marks with a 9.925 on balance beam and a 9.850 on vault. She followed that with two scores of 9.90 or higher in LSU’s home opener against Kentucky, earning a 9.925 on beam and a 9.90 on floor.

Her confidence continued to build. In Columbia, Drayton matched her career-high 9.950 on vault and added a 9.925 on beam. She is now coming off her best performance of the season, scoring a 9.925 on vault, a 9.950 on floor and a 9.800 on beam against Penn State.

Drayton said her recent performance in Baton Rouge should help her maintain momentum as the season progresses.

“I’ve been working so hard in the gym, so this just made me feel a little more at peace and let my anxiety cool down a bit,” Drayton said after the Penn State meet. “It happens a lot, so I try to calm myself down, and a night like this really boosted my confidence in a way that helps me keep moving forward.”

For many gymnasts, attempting to maintain a perfectionist mindset can sometimes be a downfall. Drayton credits her teammates with helping her stay relaxed and find a flow state during competition.

“I really do my best not to think too hard, and it’s easier when my teammates are around me and get my mind off gymnastics for a second,” Drayton said. “Then I can just go out there and do what I know how to do. I’m trying really hard to have more fun, and that’s what they help me do.”

Drayton’s success in the gym isn’t just beneficial for her, but LSU head coach Jay Clark believes she enhances the entire team’s performance.

“She’s amazing. It’s her energy. She’s so positive and such a fun person to be around, and that rubs off on everybody,” Clark said after the win over Penn State. “When she feels good and is performing well, it affects everyone around her and elevates the team. I’m glad her confidence is back because she looks really good out there.”

Her teammates see it, too.

“She’s been super adaptable in the gym and one of the most hardworking people day in and day out,” junior Kylie Coen said. “She’s been focused on improving her routines without overthinking each week. She approaches every meet with a fresh mindset, and I’m super proud of her.”

As the season continues, maintaining that confidence and trusting the process will be key for Drayton.