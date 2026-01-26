After Risky Decommitment, Cornerback Emari Peterson Finds Home At LSU

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

Like many a quality cornerback, Emari Peterson took a calculated risk when he decommitted from West Virginia on Nov. 30 after five months as a pledge.

He did this just four days before the early national signing period began, possibly limiting his chances to land at an elite program. Particularly because he was only a three-star prospect as the No. 128 cornerback in the country from Evans High in Orlando.

But Peterson figured he had LSU in his back pocket.

“Even when I was committed to West Virginia, LSU still stayed in contact with me,” he told Tiger Rag in a recent interview. “And when I decommitted, they told me to wait to commit to another school because they might have a spot for me.”

But then a month went by, and another couple of weeks, and it was mid-January, 2026.

“I was getting nervous, thinking that they probably passed up on me,” Peterson said. “Then they hit me up.”

Peterson said LSU defensive backs coach Corey Raymond called him on Jan. 13 to let him know the Tigers had room for him. Peterson wasted no time, committing to LSU that night.

Peterson (6-0, 185 pounds) signed and enrolled at LSU on Jan. 18 as the No. 153 overall prospect in Florida. He had 23 scholarship offers, including from Texas A&M, Georgia Tech, West Virginia and Kentucky. He is looking forward to playing for Raymond, who has produced such NFL defensive backs as Derek Stingley Jr., Jamal Adams, Tre’Davious White and Grant Delpit, among others, from LSU.

“It means a lot knowing that I’m at a big time school where I can get developed,” Peterson said. “I like the environment. As soon as I got here, I felt like it was home. And I know the development at the defensive back position is top tier. It’s elite. Can’t get no better than this.”

Peterson is confident that he will fit into defensive coordinator Blake Baker’s 4-2-5 scheme.

“I like to play to the boundary side,” Peterson said. “I can play any side, but I’m more of a man-to-man corner. If I could press a receiver all game, that’s what I’m going to do all game. Press man is my bread and butter, so I love it. And just look for me to make plays.”

Peterson also considers himself a physical player.

“I can come down on the ball and smash a running back,” he said. “If an offensive lineman pulls my way, I might smash him, too.”