After Long Wait, Garrett Nussmeier Selected No. 249 Overall By Kansas City Chiefs In 7th Round

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

The wait is officially over for Garrett Nussmeier. The “Nuss Bus” is headed to the Midwest.

The former LSU quarterback was selected No. 249 overall in the seventh and final round of the NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs.

.@LSUfootball QB Garrett Nussmeier got emotional after getting drafted to the @Chiefs 🥹



NFL Draft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/3EWBi8ShHI — NFL (@NFL) April 25, 2026

He becomes the seventh LSU Tiger drafted this weekend.

Nussmeier is the 10th quarterback selected in the draft after entering the process as ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr.’s fourth-ranked QB.

Injury concerns may have played a role in his slide.

Medical testing at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis in February revealed a cyst on Nussmeier’s spine as “the root cause of the persistent oblique pain that derailed his 2025 season,” according to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.

MVP honors, and the NFL Combine, where he put together a solid performance.

Nussmeier completed 194-of-288 passes for 1,927 yards, 12 touchdowns, and five interceptions for LSU this season.

In his five-year career in Baton Rouge, he finished 660-of-1,032 passing for 7,699 yards, 52 touchdowns, and 24 interceptions, while also rushing for five scores.

It’s a solid pick for the Chiefs, as Patrick Mahomes is expected to miss most of the 2026 season due to an ACL tear suffered in Week 15 last year. Kansas City also added Justin Fields in free agency this offseason and returns Chris Oladokun after he finished the season in Mahomes’ absence.