Additional secondary help: Ohio State’s Jyaire Brown returns to native Louisiana, commits to LSU

For the second straight year LSU received a commitment from an Ohio State cornerback through the NCAA transfer portal.

Sophomore Jyaire Brown, who began his high school career in New Orleans at Warren Easton, pledged to transfer to LSU following a recent official visit. He reported his decision on his social media accounts.

The 5-foot-11, 183-pounder Brown has three years of eligibility remaining.

LSU has now either signed or received commitments from a total of five players from the transfer portal, three of which are aimed at helping improve the team’s secondary.

The Tigers signed former University High standout, safety Jardin Gilbert of Texas A&M in December, and picked up a commitment earlier this week from another former U-High standout, safety/nickel back Austin Ausberry of Auburn.

Ohio State produced another player from the transfer portal that signed with LSU in 2022, cornerback JK Johnson. He suffered a broken ankle in August and didn’t play during the 2023 season.

Brown played a total of 197 snaps during his freshman season at Ohio State – the most of any freshman – and was credited with eight tackles and three pass breakups. He also played special teams.

He played in four games during the ’23 season, making one tackle, before suffering an ankle injury. The Buckeyes went on to an 11-2 record and loss to Missouri in the Cotton Bowl.

Brown spent the first two years of his high school at Warren Easton before transferring to Lakota West High in Cincinnati for his first two seasons. He was rated a four-star prospect and state’s seventh-ranked prospect after leading the Southwest District Division I with five interceptions to go with 26 receptions for 416 yards and 13 TDs on offense.