Addition of Warren Easton’s Foster pushes LSU’s Class of 2024 to No. 1 in nation

LSU added another member to its nationally ranked Class of 2024 before it kicked off Saturday.

The Tigers picked up their eighth commitment, including third from the state, with a pledge from four-star cornerback Wallace Foster IV of Warren Easton in New Orleans.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound Foster, who attended LSU’s home game with UAB, announced his decision on social media. That helped to push the Tigers’ class from No. 3 to No. 1 in the country, per 247Sports.com

Foster is a key member of Warren Easton’s team which improved to 10-2 overall and reached the Division I select state quarterfinals where the Roneagles will host Carencro.

Foster is the nation’s No. 323 overall prospect by 247Sports.com, No. 30 cornerback and No. 7 in Louisiana in his classification. He became the third member in the Class of 2024’s secondary, joining Zion Ferguson of Loganville, Georgia and Maurice Williams of Bellaire, Texas.

Foster, who is being recruited by New Orleans native Frank Wilson for LSU’s staff, chose LSU over scholarship offers from Arkansas, Florida, Florida State, Texas, Texas A&M, Miami, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Tulane.