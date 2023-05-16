ABC adding to allure of LSU-Florida State season-opening matchup

LSU will kick off the 2023 season against Florida State on Sept. 3 at 6:30 p.m. in a nationally televised game by ABC.

The neutral site game will be played at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

College football’s opening weekend will likely match a pair of teams ranked in the Top 10 for the Sunday prime time matchup.

LSU is coming off a 10-4 mark and the SEC Western Division title in its first season under head coach Brian Kelly. The Tigers capped the season with a 63-7 over Purdue in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando.

Florida State won its final six games to finish 10-3 in 2022, culminating with a victory over Oklahoma in the Cheez-It Bowl.

It’s the second straight year LSU will open the season against Florida State. The Seminoles took a 24-23 win over the Tigers in New Orleans last season when kicker Damian Ramos had a potential game-tying extra point blocked on the final play.