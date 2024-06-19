A top recruit that Matt McMahon has targeted will announce his commitment this Friday

LSU basketball coach Matt McMahon will be hoping to add his first commitment of the 2025 recruiting cycle this Friday.

Tylis Jordan, a four-star, 6-foot-9 forward, will announce his commitment this Friday. Jordan is the No. 43 player in his class and the No. 10 power forward.

He hasn’t announced any finalists yet, but he’s paid visits to LSU, Alabama, Georgia Tech, Auburn, Ole Miss and Tennessee. Ole Miss are the current favorites to land him, according to On3.