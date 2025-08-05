A Tie that Binds: LSU Football Closer than Ever

BY ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, TIGER RAG STAFF Reporter

After falling short of team expectations during the 2024 season, LSU brought in 18 transfers and 23 enrollees into the building this past offseason. The Tigers needed new players to fit the schemes of coordinators and to match the mentality of a championship-caliber team.

Bringing in 41 new players meant lots of unfamiliarity in the building. The players knew they would have to bond to get close as one. In years past, LSU had players hanging out separated by groups – the offense and defense – but that is not the case this year.

Linebacker West Weeks says that the entire team has been hanging out. The players are doing things outside the facility, going out to eat and spending lots of time with one another. Weeks knows that the Tigers have all the talent in the world, but it is the brotherhood that sticks out the most on this year’s squad.

“This offseason, it’s really just been everybody together. It doesn’t matter who you are, doesn’t matter what position,” Weeks said.

Weeks says that the team is participating in all sorts of different activities outside of the building to build bonds up. Paintballing, bowling and going out to eat are just some of the ways Weeks and numerous other LSU players are building up chemistry outside of football operations.

“I think this is the closest team we’ve ever had. So, when you mix that with most talented team, I think it’s the recipe for something pretty good,” Weeks said.

Weeks is not the only player that is feeling the special bond this LSU team has. Offensive lineman Bo Bordelon is making it known that LSU is trying to grow closer to each other, especially in the offensive line room after losing four linemen to the NFL Draft. Bordelon says that offensive line coach Brad Davis wants his group to get connected off the field so that the chemistry translates on the field.

“We want to make sure that we’re close outside of here because if we’re close outside, then we’re going to go fight for each other when it gets hard,” Bordelon said.

Bordelon wants to make sure it happens, so he took it upon himself to bring a group of linemen on an alligator tour. With two new offensive linemen transfers, Bordelon says it is important to make sure everyone feels welcome in the room.

“We’re just trying to make them feel at home and show them what it means to be an LSU Tiger,” Bordelon added.

Offensive lineman Tyree Adams finds the offensive linemen group is extremely close as they go out to eat “almost every day.” Two weeks before fall camp, Garrett Nussmeier took the offensive line to eat at Walk-Ons. Adams said he treated the group and spent $800 on his teammates.

But that is not the only thing Nussmeier is doing to make sure he stays close with his line. Adams says Nussmeier pops into meeting everyday to check on his group just to say hello.

“That’s why I love to fight for my quarterback,” Adams said.

The Tigers have a spark both on and off the field which could be the difference maker when it takes the field in three weeks.