A Summer Like No Other: Ezra Pate’s Unique Season With His Poppa

BY ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Contributor

The Summer of 2025 in Baton Rouge has been one to remember for Ezra Pate. Pate is the youngest grandson of five-time national champion coach Skip Bertman and the son of the late Dr. Lisa Jo Pate. Pate has been pitching for the Baton Rouge Rougarou after missing his first season at Bates College in Lewiston, Maine, due to an ACL-related injury.

His journey to Baton Rouge started in the winter of 2024, when he found Rougarou owner Ronnie Rantz’s phone number.

“I wanted to play for the Rougarou after my freshman year at Bates, so I found Ronnie’s number in my grandfather’s phone and called him and ended up here,” Pate said.

The rest is history. Pate suited up for the Rougarou and has been pitching for the first-place Texas Collegiate League team since mid-June. The 6’2, 200-pound right-hander made his return to the mound on June 6 – 420 days since throwing his last pitch.

Not only has Pate enjoyed the baseball side of Baton Rouge, but he is also cherishing every minute he spends with his grandfather.

“It’s amazing. The G.O.A.T. is at my disposal and it’s awesome. I can talk to him not only about baseball, but life too,” Pate said.

Pate has been staying with his “Poppa” for the summer. Bertman, too, is enjoying Pate’s company as it is the first time he has stayed permanently with his grandfather.

“We have a great bonus plan by having Ezra at the house. From cleaning house to getting food off the table, he earns his keep,” Bertman shared while chuckling.

Pate said his grandfather and him spend lots of time together, whether that is watching baseball games, movies, or taking spontaneous sweet treat trips.

“We’re very close. On my off days, we’ll go out to eat or watch a movie. Every night, he has me sit next to him on the couch and we watch baseball together and talk about the game,” Pate said. “It’s like he’s my friend,” Pate added with a huge smile on his face.

“This is a very, very good thing for a grandpa because he’s been with us for two months already and he’s going to be here for the next couple weeks to work the LSU baseball camps,” Bertman said.

Pate said his grandfather loves to go to Mike Anderson’s when they go eat. The two are always down to trying new places, one of the biggest hits being Andy’s Frozen Custard. Pate says the two review the places they go and give the food a “yay” or a “boo”. Even though Pate does not have much say in the movie selection, he and Bertman enjoy watching western and action movies. One of the bigger surprises of Bertman’s latest interests is the iconic TV show “Jeopardy.”

Pate is the only grandchild of Skip and Sandy’s to play baseball.

“It’s wonderful. Never having a son that played baseball, but to have your grandson play is amazing,” Bertman said.

From his historical resume of winning five national championships, Skip is always watching the game analytically, especially from a pitching standpoint. Bertman is known for being a pitcher developer and he is doing the same with Pate. Bertman often gives his grandson pointers and tips from a pitching standpoint.