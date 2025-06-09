“A Special Night” For LSU And Jay Johnson As They’re Off To The College World Series

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

“It’s A Great Day To Be Alive” by Travis Tritt blared from the Alex Box Stadium speakers as the LSU baseball team, their friends, their loved ones, their families, a few stragglers and general fandom held an impromptu Jazz Fest at central diamond Sunday at Alex Box Stadium.

I know the sun’s still shining when I close my eyes

I’m just doing all right

Never mind that it was minutes from after midnight, and the LSU Nation was lettin’ it all hang down as “Celebration” by Kool & The Gang soon broke out after Tritt’s classic.

LSU BASEBALL SWEEPS WEST VIRGINIA TO REACH COLLEGE WORLD SERIES

The Tigers had just beat West Virginia, 12-5, in front of 12,301 at the Party Box to sweep the best-of-three Super Regional and reach Omaha, Nebraska, for the College World Series, where they will play Arkansas on Friday or Saturday. LSU will shoot for the program’s second national title in three years under coach Jay Johnson and eighth overall since 1991.

“Sorry for being a little late,” Johnson said as he spent extra innings on the field with his wife Maureen and his players and their parents and anyone else around. “It’s a special night out there. I just really wanted these guys to achieve this. I feel like they’ve earned it.”

LSU (48-15) won the opener over WVU in similar fashion, 16-9, Saturday and will play Arkansas (48-13) at 1 or 6 p.m. on Friday or Saturday.

“I’m super proud of them because the rewards of tough and together were out there on the field tonight,” Johnson said. “They’re worthy. And I can’t wait to go chase a national championship with them.”

But first, there was the traditional victory lap around Alex Box Stadium after a win to reach Omaha. That’s 18 since 1986 and the 20th overall as the Tigers advanced only twice from the road – 1987 out of New Orleans and 1989 out of Texas A&M.

Once again, Alex Box was the connecting flight.

“This is the best place in the world,” Johnson said.

“It’s a dream come true,” sophomore shortstop Steven Milam said.

Milam and sophomore right fielder Jake Brown led the charge as each went 2-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs scored. Milam hit a three-run double, and Brown launched a two-run home run to pace the Tigers’ 10-hit attack.

“Coming from Las Cruces in New Mexico, you couldn’t imagine it,” Milam said. “I’m standing here from all the hard work, and coach Johnson giving me a chance. It’s amazing.”

“It’s been an unbelievable ride for us the last nine or 10 months,” said junior first baseman Jared Jones, who went 3-for-4 with an RBI. “We went out there and competed and had a lot of fun doing it. I’m super excited about what lies ahead of us.”

Junior starting pitcher Anthony Eyanson limited the Mountaineers (44-16) to four runs on five hits in five innings with seven strikeouts.

“Just really grateful to be a Tiger,” said Eyanson, who transferred in from UC-San Diego after last season and is enjoying his first NCAA postseason.

“When I throw them down in the zone, and they swing and miss, I get happy,” he said.

Relievers Cooper Williams and Chase Shores shut the door over the final four innings with Shores striking out three, including the last two to start the party at the Happy Box.

“I think I’m doing pretty good,” LSU pitching coach Nate Yeskie said amid the throngs celebrating on Skip Bertman Field.

“Alex Box was packed. It was awesome. There’s nothing more I could say than I’m just super grateful, and what a wonderful day it’s been,” Jones said.

“What a wonderful day it’s been.”

“This is the only place in the world for me,” Johnson said.

Well, Alex Box, and Omaha.

As the song says:

I’m just doing all right

But why can’t every day be just this good?

There could be more of those days to come in Omaha. And nights.

Howling at the moon

Well, I might go get me a new tattoo

Or take my old Harley for a three-day cruise

It might be a bit longer stay than that.