A Refreshed And Rejuvenated LSU Flowing Again And Was Red Hot in First Round NCAA Blow Out Win Over San Diego State

LSU put on a clinic Saturday night in Baton Rouge as Kim Mulkey’s Tigers steamrolled No. 14 San Diego State, 103-48, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament—a performance that felt like the herald of something special brewing this March. Flau’Jae Johnson led the charge with 22 points, showcasing explosive movement and a shooting touch that belied her recent shin troubles. She kicked off the electrifying contest leading LSU on an 11-0 run, punctuating her opening steal and layup by blowing a kiss to the roaring student section and hollering, “Let’s (expletive) go!”

The Tigers’ depth was on full display as Aneesah Morrow racked up 12 points and 12 rebounds in just 25 minutes, her 28th double-double of the season coming on her return after a nagging left foot injury. Fresh off a minor setback from her Southeastern Conference Tournament disappearance following a loss to Texas on March 8, Morrow looked ready to dominate. Meanwhile, Mikaylah Williams chipped in 13 points, helping the third-seeded Tigers (29-5) in the Spokane 1 regional secure a commanding win.

LSU’s barrage was relentless, combining high-octane offense with suffocating defense. The Aztecs, winners of the Mountain West Conference and on a hot streak coming into the tournament, were left without a spark as not one of their players reached double figures—the highest score being eight by Adryana Quezado. The Tigers’ aggressive perimeter defense generated 19 turnovers, and LSU capitalized by scoring 25 points off 19 Aztec mistakes.

The pace was blistering from the onset, as Sa’Myah Smith’s early layup extended LSU’s lead to 31-10 just two minutes into the second quarter. By halftime, the Tigers had built a 29-point cushion and, with a barrage that eventually ballooned to a 56-point difference, made a statement: this team is coming for more. “I’m watching a lot of these first-round games, where their main players are having to play extended minutes just to win a game. Fortunately for us tonight, we didn’t have to do that,” Mulkey observed, clearly pleased with the Tigers’ efficiency on both ends of the court.

Johnson, who hadn’t seen action since February 27 due to her shin inflammation, reasserted her presence in the most dramatic fashion imaginable. On the opening possession, she drained a corner three—her first shot since her return—then stole the ball and threw down a layup before strutting down the sideline, proclaiming to the crowd, “I’m back.” Later, she acknowledged the milestone with a mix of cool confidence and humor, saying, “As far as the record goes, I think it’s cool. But it’s like, we did that record against Caitlin Clark, you know what I’m saying? When we get tougher competition, it’s going to feel a lot better to do things like that. But for this team right here and the momentum we’re building is big for us. It’s big for the people that haven’t been to the Elite Eight and the championship game.”

LSU’s offensive brilliance was evident as they shot a crisp 50% from the field (36 of 72) and an eye-popping 56% from beyond the arc (10 of 18). The fast-break, up-tempo style coupled with creative passing left San Diego State, which has struggled to crack the 43.6% mark all season, gasping at a dismal 32%. The Tigers even dominated the glass, outrebounding the Aztecs 53-31, and turning their defensive pressure into a relentless scoring machine.

While SDSU had hustled to secure eight consecutive conference victories and even snagged a spot in the tournament by fighting through a triple-overtime thriller in the Mountain West title game, they found no answers against the athletic prowess and tactical discipline of Mulkey’s squad—a methodical mix of speed, size, and sharp shooting that has them poised for a deep postseason run.

With the win, LSU now prepares for a second-round clash with No. 6 seed Florida State, a matchup that promises a high-octane battle as both teams thrive on fast-paced play. The Tigers, who last reached the Elite Eight during their 2023 national title run, will look to carry this momentum forward as they chase the dream of another deep and storied March.