A Real Look at where LSU’s Jayden Daniels Will Go in the NFL Draft

Jayden Daniels

Coming off one of the most electric seasons in LSU football history, Jayden Daniels has positioned himself to be one of the first players taken in the 2024 NFL Draft, with many projections putting him as a top three pick and listing him as a top 10 overall player.

Daniels had 4,946 total yards, 50 total touchdowns and completed over 72% of his passes in just 12 games to become the third Heisman trophy winner in LSU history. His 2023 season has seen him shoot up draft boards, but despite his success he isn’t the No. 1 quarterback in most projections.

PFF.com has Daniels as the third-best quarterback behind Caleb Williams and Drake Maye. He is also listed as the No. 11 overall prospect behind players like Marvin Harrison Jr. (No. 2), Malik Nabers (No. 4) and Brock Bowers (No. 6).

ESPN’s big board has Daniels as the No. 10 overall prospect, Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com has Daniels as the No. 5 overall prospect and CBS Sports has Daniels at No. 8 overall. He is the No. 3 quarterback behind both Williams and Maye in all three of those projections.

Despite being listed as the No. 3 quarterback on most big boards, some draft projections have Daniels being drafted as high as No. 2 overall. CBS Sports, Sports Illustrated and NFL.com have Daniels being drafted second by the Washington Commanders in their mock drafts. NFL draft analysts Mel Kiper Jr. and Field Yates both have Daniels being drafted at No. 2 by Washington.

Fox Sports has Daniels being drafted by the Patriots with the third overall pick after Maye goes to Washington and Williams goes to Chicago.

No player to win the Heisman since 2017 has been selected outside of the top ten picks. DeVonta Smith is the lowest drafted Heisman winner in that time frame being drafted with the 10th pick of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Eagles. Every quarterback to win the Heisman during that time has gone No. 1 overall.

Lamar Jackson fell all the way to the 32nd overall pick after winning the Heisman in 2016 and Derrick Henry fell to the 45th overall pick after winning in 2015. No Heisman winning quarterback has fallen outside of the first round since 2003’s winner Jason White went undrafted.

Daniels has received an invite to attend the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. He’s one of eight LSU players to receive an invite along with Nabers, Brian Thomas Jr., Charles Turner III, Jordan Jefferson, Maason Smith, Mekhi Wingo and Andre Sam.

The combine will be held from Feb. 26 to March 4 and will be televised on NFL Network. LSU’s Pro Day will be on March 27 in Baton Rouge.

The 2024 NFL Draft will start on April 25 at 7 p.m. and will end on April 27.