A leg to stand on: Former LSU star Vernon Norwood turns in scintillating second leg to help U.S. to 4×400 relay gold at World Championships

After finishing fourth in an individual event several days earlier, former LSU standout Vernon Norwood turned his attention to a gold medal in a team event Sunday to conclude the 2023 World Championships.

The 31-year-old Norwood, a native of Morgan City and two-time NCAA champion at LSU, was part of the United States’ victorious 4×400 relay at the National Athletics Center in Budapest, Hungary.

Norwood ran a scorching second leg of 44.01 seconds to help the U.S. defeat France 2 minutes, 57.31 seconds to 2:58.45 and Great Britain (2:58.71). He was also joined by Quincy Hall, Justin Robinson and Rai Benjamin.

It was the fourth gold medal for Norwood in the World Championship outdoor competition – all in the 4×400 relay. He also won Olympic gold on the U.S. 4×400 relay team in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and bronze on the U.S. 4×400 mixed relay team.

Norwood was part of an LSU contingent that combined to win six medals at the World Championships, including four gold. He was joined by first-place winners Mondo Duplantis in the pole vault and sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson (100, 4×100 relay), while JuVaughn Harrison won silver in the high jump and Richardson claimed bronze in the 200.