8 Will Be Great for LSU Baseball – Can LSU Win Its 8th CWS Title in Omaha? 8 Media Guys Weigh In …

LSU begins its quest for its 8th CWS National Title Saturday night against SEC Rival Arkansas at 6 PM in Omaha. Many if not most believe the winner of this first game between LSU and Arkansas will end up winning the national title. Tiger Rag Radio’s Jeff Palermo hits Tiger Editor Glenn Guilbeau and Executive Editor Todd Horne with four key questions about this years CWS, then Palermo welcomes in Hunt Palmer of the Hunt Palmer Show, Jacob Rudner of Baseball America, Glen West of 247Sports, Jacques Doucet of WAFB-TV and Koki Riley of theAdvocate.com to see who they think wins the LSU vs Arkansas opener on Saturday night, and then who they think will win the crown. No spoilers provided here. You’ll want to see and hear the entire show. But . . . you won’t believe some of the answers . . .