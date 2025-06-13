8 Will Be Great for LSU Baseball – Can LSU Win Its 8th CWS Title in Omaha? 8 Media Guys Weigh In …

LSU begins its quest for its 8th CWS National Title Saturday night against SEC Rival Arkansas at 6 PM in Omaha. Many if not most believe the winner of this first game between LSU and Arkansas will end up winning the national title. Tiger Rag Radio’s Jeff Palermo hits Tiger Editor Glenn Guilbeau and Executive Editor Todd Horne with four key questions about this years CWS, then Palermo welcomes in Hunt Palmer of the Hunt Palmer Show, Jacob Rudner of Baseball America, Glen West of 247Sports, Jacques Doucet of WAFB-TV and Koki Riley of theAdvocate.com to see who they think wins the LSU vs Arkansas opener on Saturday night, and then who they think will win the crown. No spoilers provided here. You’ll want to see and hear the entire show. But . . . you won’t believe some of the answers . . .
Related Articles
LSU Baseball’s Kade Anderson and Jared Jones Are Semifinalist For Dick Howser Trophy
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU left-handed pitcher Kade Anderson and first baseman Jared Jones have been named semifinalists for the 2025 Dick Howser Trophy. The Dick Howser Trophy Committee, in conjunction with the National Collegiate […]
LSU Former Mega Stars Paul Skenes And Dylan Crews Will Go Head-To-Head For 1st Time In MLB
GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor How about a brush back pitch? Former LSU superstar pitcher Paul Skenes is expected to face former LSU superstar outfielder Dylan Crews for the first time in a Major League […]
LSU Baseball Preseason Scrimmages This Weekend – January 24-27, Friday to Monday
LSU Baseball preseason intra-squad scrimmages are scheduled this weekend at 2 p.m. CT Friday, 1 p.m. CT Saturday, 1 p.m. CT Sunday and 3 p.m. CT Monday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. Admission […]
Be the first to comment