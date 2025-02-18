8 LSU Teams Ranked in TOP 10 This Week; 11 Overall in TOP 25

Eight LSU sports teams are ranked among the Top 10 in the nation in their respective polls this week.

In all, eleven LSU teams currently in-season are ranked in the Top 25.

LSU baseball, off to a 3-0 start following a weekend sweep of Purdue-Fort Wayne, is the highest-ranked team, coming in at No. 2 this week in Baseball America. The Tigers are No. 3 in D1baseball.com and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

LSU’s defending national champion gymnastics team, coming off a win over No. 1 Oklahoma last Friday, is ranked No. 3 with a team national qualifying score of 197.420, just percentage points behind the Sooners (197.730) and UCLA (197.455).

Beth Torina’s softball team is off to a 10-0 start and ranked No. 5 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 this week. LSU is coming off a 5-0 weekend with four of the victories coming over Top 25 teams.

LSU women’s basketball, a projected No. 2 seed in next month’s NCAA Tournament, stands at No. 7 in the AP poll. The Tigers are 25-2 overall and 10-2 in conference play.

Men’s golf, under first-year coach Jake Amos, is ranked No. 8 and coming off a fourth-place finish in its spring opener at the Puerto Rico Classic. LSU won two tournaments and had a second-place finish during the fall.

LSU’s beach volleyball team opens its season this weekend at Southern Miss and will do so as the nation’s No. 8 ranked squad. The Tigers reached the NCAA Final Four last year has been ranked in the Top 20 for 89 consecutive weeks.

LSU’s other two sports rounding out the Top 10 include women’s indoor track and field at No. 8 and women’s tennis at No. 9.

The LSU women’s tennis is off to an 8-1 start with wins over No. 3 Oklahoma State and No. 6 UCLA. The Tigers open SEC action on Sunday when they host Ole Miss at 11 a.m. at the LSU Tennis Complex.

Other LSU teams in the Top 25 include women’s golf at No. 19, women’s swimming and diving at No. 20 and men’s swimming and diving at No. 22. LSU’s swimming and diving teams are competing at the SEC Championships this week.

LSU Teams in National Polls (as of Feb. 18)

