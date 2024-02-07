5-star Terry Bussey picks Texas A&M over LSU, Georgia

Terry Bussey didn’t waste much time.

The Timpson (Texas) High School five-star legend officially signed with Texas A&M on Wednesday morning about 9 AM central, signing when he said he would.

Bussey, the No. 1-ranked Athlete in the nation and the No. 11-ranked player overall, originally committed to Texas A&M in September 2023 but started to shop around after the Aggies fired head coach Jimbo Fisher.

Bussey never officially decommitted from Texas A&M, however, he did visit LSU and Georgia last week.

Bussey visited LSU three different times before making his final decision.