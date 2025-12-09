5 New LSU Assistants Are At Ole Miss Now For Playoffs, But All Signed And Expected To Return To Tigers

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Well, now that’s hypocritical.

Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter has been dead set against new LSU football coach Lane Kiffin coaching his former Ole Miss team in the College Football Playoff, as new Florida coach Jon Sumrall will be doing with Tulane against the Rebels on Dec. 20 in Oxford, Mississippi.

But Carter has no problem with all the former Ole Miss offensive assistant coaches who have taken jobs under Kiffin at LSU returning to coach the Rebels?

No. 6 Ole Miss (11-1) hosts No. 11 Tulane (11-2) on Dec. 20 in a CFP opener (2:30 p.m., TNT). The winner advances to the next round of the playoffs at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans on Jan. 1 against No. 3 seed and Southeastern Conference champion Georgia (12-1).

In essence, LSU coach Lane Kiffin will call Ole Miss plays in playoff opener, as he is sending offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. back to Ole Miss to be OC during playoffs. Weis called Ole Miss plays in 2025, but in Kiffin’s likeness and to his liking.https://t.co/xHqqrtONy5 — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) December 2, 2025

LSU announced last week that new LSU offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr., who called played in the 2025 season in Kiffin’s offense at Ole Miss, will be serving as the Rebels’ offensive coordinator through the playoffs.

And on Monday, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that four other former Ole Miss coaches now at LSU left for Oxford Monday to follow Weis’ lead in the playoffs – tight ends coach Joe Cox, wide receivers coach George McDonald, assistant quarterbacks coach Dane Stevens and slot receivers coach Sawyer Jordan.

LSU fully expects all the Ole Miss assistants to return to LSU, though, because they all signed very financially binding term sheets.

“They all have signed agreements,” a source at LSU confirmed to Tiger Rag on Monday night.

And those signed agreements include each former Ole Miss assistant on work-release for the Rebel’s playoff games to pay 300 percent of their first annual salary at LSU to change their minds and return to Ole Miss, or take any other job before March of 2026. That is according to the term sheets signed, the source said.

So, any hopes of new Ole Miss coach Pete Golding or Carter trying to convince Weis, for example, to stay would likely cost Ole Miss a lot of money, if it chose to take care of the exit fee. It would cost Weis $5.7 million to return to LSU as he will be making $1.9 million at LSU in 2026 and $6 million over three years. McDonald will be making $825,000 next year at LSU, so an early exit from LSU would cost him $2.47 million. Cox will be making $800,000 on a two-year contract, which would cost him $2.4 million.

“We feel good that they’ll return to LSU,” the source said.

Look who won his first big game since beating Nick Saban and Alabama in 2022! Brian Kelly gets last laugh as LSU surrenders and plans to pay him full $54 million buyout:https://t.co/8tOvUwXDPf — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) November 27, 2025

LSU has struggled with contract language in the past and recently with fired without-cause coach Brian Kelly, but it sure got these right.