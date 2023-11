The College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta now houses the jersey and helmet worn by LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels during his record-setting performance on Nov. 11 in a 52-35 victory over Florida.

Daniels became the first quarterback in FBS history to pass for at least 350 yards (372) and rush for at least 200 (234) in a 606-yard total offensive output with five touchdowns.

Daniels led No. 13 LSU to a 9-3 record during the regular season.