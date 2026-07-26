42 Nights To LSU Football Season: Player Profile No. 2 Of 42 – Offensive Guard Aliou Bah

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICE

Aliou Bah is a large and experienced part of LSU coach Lane Kiffin’s major restoration of the offensive line.

Bah (6-foot-5, 327 pounds) started 24 games over the previous two seasons at Maryland and signed with the Tigers as the No. 5 interior offensive lineman in the transfer portal and No. 109 overall. The Memphis, Tennessee, native is expected to start at right guard.

TIGER RAG SCOUTING REPORT: A massive force on the interior of the line with the starting experience to bring maturity and positional versatility.

LSU BIOGRAPHY: Veteran offensive lineman who joins the Tigers with 24 career starts and over 1,500 collegiate snaps at right guard … Comes to LSU after 2 years at Maryland where he started 24 consecutive games at right guard for the Terrapins … Part of a Maryland offensive line that allowed only 9 sacks in 2025, which led the Big Ten and ranked No. 3 nationally … Began college career at Georgia, spending 2 seasons (2022 and 2023) with the Bulldogs … Graduated from Maryland in December of 2025 with a degree in sociology … Name is pronounced Ah-loo.

JUNIOR SEASON (2025 at Maryland)

Started all 12 games at right guard for Maryland … Key member of an offensive line that allowed only 9 sacks all season, which led the Big Ten and ranked No. 3 nationally … Played 681 offensive snaps … Whistled for only 1 penalty all season, which came in week 1 vs. Florida Atlantic … Didn’t allow a sack and gave up only 2 quarterback hits per PFF … Named to Shrine Bowl 1000, a list of the top players in college football.

SOPHOMORE SEASON (2024 at Maryland)

Started all 12 games in first season at Maryland after transferring from Georgia … Played 817 offensive snaps, allowing only 2 sacks … Gave up sacks against Rutgers and Michigan … First career start came against UConn in the season-opener … Blocked for the No. 3 ranked passing team in the Big Ten (275.7 yards per game).

REDSHIRT FRESHMAN SEASON (2023 at Georgia)

Played in 3 games for Georgia … Made his collegiate debut against UAB on Sept. 23 … Saw action against Ole Miss and Tennessee … Played a total of 13 snaps with a season-high of 7 coming against UAB … Played 2 snaps vs. Ole Miss and 4 vs. Tennessee … Transferred to Maryland following the 2023 season.

FRESHMAN SEASON (2022 at Georgia)

Redshirted as a true freshman at Georgia in 2022 … Did not appear in any games for the national champion Bulldogs.

HIGH SCHOOL

One of the nation’s top offensive line prospects for the Class of 2022 … Rated with 4-stars in the Rivals composite and as the nation’s No. 23 offensive line prospect … Listed as high as No. 18 nationally at his position by On3 and Rivals … Played final 2 seasons of high school football at IMG Academy where he was coached by Pepper Johnson … For Class of 2022, ranked as the No. 36 offensive tackle prospect nationally and the #50 prospect in Florida … Played sophomore season (2019) at Whitehaven High School in Memphis before transferring to IMG Academy … Helped IMG to a combined 17-1 record in his 2 seasons with the Ascenders … IMG went 8-0 and claimed the No. 1 final national ranking among all high schools … IMG posted a 9-1 mark his senior season in 2021.

NEXT: Senior safety transfer Ty Benefield, formerly of Boise State.