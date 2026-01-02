3 More LSU Players Considering Transfer Portal – WR Kyle Parker, TE Donovan Green, S Joel Rogers

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

The number of LSU football players considering a transfer to another school reached 20 on Thursday with the addition of three players saying they will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal window, which begins Friday and runs through Jan. 16.

Redshirt sophomore Kyle Parker of Lovejoy High in Allen, Texas, would be the biggest loss of the three. Parker caught 31 passes for 336 yards and four touchdowns in the 2025 season for the Tigers.

The other two are both deep reserves – redshirt junior tight end Donovan Green, who was a transfer from Texas A&M via Dickinson, Texas, and redshirt freshman safety Joel Rogers of West Feliciana High in St. Francisville. Green caught only two passes for 40 yards in 13 games in the 2025 season, and Rogers made three tackles in 12 games.

FRESHMAN CORNERBACK DJ PICKETT RE-SIGNS WITH NEW COACHING STAFF

Meanwhile, LSU got great news concerning true freshman cornerback DJ Pickett as he has re-signed with the Tigers’ new coach Lane Kiffn. Pickett, though, had not said he planned to enter the portal anyway. Pickett signed with LSU in the Class of 2025 as the No. 5 cornerback in the nation from Zephyrhills High in Zephyrhills, Florida, No. 2 player from his state and No. 24 prospect overall as a four star.

Pickett played in 13 games with three starts in 2025 and made 37 tackles with three interceptions, two sacks, six passes defensed and three pass breakups.

The portal opens at 12 a.m. eastern time on Friday and 11 p.m. central time. Kiffin is expected to drastically revamp his roster in the portal after the Tigers went 7-6 in the 2025 season under fired coach Brian Kelly and interim coach Frank Wilson.

LSU PLAYERS ENTERED IN TRANSFER PORTAL BY DEC. 20*

– Freshman OT Carius Curne

– Redshirt Freshman QB Colin Hurley

– Junior RB Kaleb Jackson

– Sophomore RB Ju’Juan Johnson

– Redshirt Sophomore DT Sydir Mitchell

– Junior CB Ashton Stamps

– Sophomore DT Ahmad Breaux

– Redshirt Freshman WR Jelani Watkins

LSU PLAYERS CONSIDERING ENTERING TRANSFER PORTAL

–Redshirt Sophomore WR Kyle Parker

-Redshirt Junior TE Donovan Green

-Redshirt Freshman Safety Joel Rogers

-Redshirt Junior LB Princeton Malbrue

–Redshirt Freshman OT Ory Williams

–Redshirt Sophomore OG Paul Mubenga

–Redshirt Junior S Austin Ausberry

–Redshirt Sophomore OT Tyree Adams

–Redshirt Sophomore C DJ Chester

–Junior S Javien Toviano

–Redshirt Freshman OG Coen Echols

– Redshirt Freshman CB Wallace Foster IV