2026 LSU Football Preseason Guide Feature

August 1, 2026 Glenn Guilbeau Extra, Featured, Lane Kiffin, LSU Football News 0
Jordan Seaton, LSU, practicing under blue skies at the Ponderosa
10 LSU Football Players Who Will Define the 2026 Season | TigerRag.com

LSU Football 2026

10 Players Who Will Define LSU’s 2026 Season

And they’re not all from the portal.

By Glenn Guilbeau  |  Tiger Rag Editor  |  August 2026

Coach Lane Kiffin has brought in 60 scholarship players for 2026 — 41 from the nation’s No. 1 portal class and 19 from the No. 13 recruiting class. LSU has not experienced more dramatic year-to-year roster turnover in program history. The newcomers will matter, but several returning Tigers from last season’s disappointing 7-6 team could be just as important. These are the 10 players most likely to define LSU’s season.
1

Quarterback

Sam Leavitt

The No. 1 quarterback and player in the portal, the redshirt junior from Arizona State has LSU’s immediate future in his hands and right foot, which he had surgery on last season that limited him to seven games. He is expected to be 100 percent for August. When healthy in 2024, Leavitt threw for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns with six interceptions in 13 games, taking the Sun Devils to the College Football Playoff and an 11-3 finish while rushing for 443 yards and five touchdowns.

2

EDGE

Princewill Umanmielen

The No. 1 edge in the portal, the LSU senior had nine sacks last season for Ole Miss and has 19 career quarterback hurries.

3

Left Tackle

Jordan Seaton

The No. 1 offensive tackle and No. 3 overall portal player from Colorado, the junior will be the pillar of the rebuilt offensive line that has been average to bad for too long.

4

Tight End

Trey’Dez Green

Likely the best tight end in the nation and a prized mismatch at 6-foot-7 and 237 pounds for Leavitt. Green caught 33 passes for 433 yards and seven touchdowns last season as a sophomore.

5

Middle Linebacker

Whit Weeks

If this key senior leader can return to his 2024 form before the ankle injury that limited him to eight games last season, look out.

6

Wide Receiver

Jayce Brown

The most experienced of the nine wide receivers added, the deep-threat senior from Kansas State caught 88 passes for 1,535 yards and 10 touchdowns over the last two seasons.

7

Cornerback

DJ Pickett

The five-star freshman lived up to his billing last season with three interceptions and two sacks.

8

Safety

Ty Benefield

One of the most discussed additions, the senior had 107 tackles at Boise State last year.

9

Running Back

Dilin Jones

A bigger back at 5-foot-11 and 211 pounds, he could be Kiffin’s power source between the tackles.

10

Center

Braelin Moore

The senior will be a stabilizing leadership force amid the new faces.

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Meta description: Sam Leavitt, Princewill Umanmielen, Jordan Seaton and Whit Weeks headline 10 LSU players who could define Lane Kiffin’s first season in 2026.

Suggested feature-image cutline: LSU offensive tackle Jordan Seaton is one of 10 Tigers whose performance could define Lane Kiffin’s first season in Baton Rouge.

Suggested image alt text: LSU offensive tackle Jordan Seaton during preseason practice.

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