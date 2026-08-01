2026 LSU Football Preseason Guide Feature

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Quarterback

Sam Leavitt

The No. 1 quarterback and player in the portal, the redshirt junior from Arizona State has LSU’s immediate future in his hands and right foot, which he had surgery on last season that limited him to seven games. He is expected to be 100 percent for August. When healthy in 2024, Leavitt threw for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns with six interceptions in 13 games, taking the Sun Devils to the College Football Playoff and an 11-3 finish while rushing for 443 yards and five touchdowns.