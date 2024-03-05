 2024 LSU Football Spring Football Roster Notes as Tigers Begin Drills

LSU football is back on the practice field today for its first spring practice.

The Tigers will have 15 practices during the spring before its Spring Game on April 13. LSU has released its first official of the offseason as the practices get underway. Notably, Kimo Makane’ole has made the move to defensive line after coming in as an offensive lineman.

LSU has also announced the numbers that each player will wear this season. The full roster can be found here. The numbers that new players will wear are listed below.

Transfers:

CJ Daniels – 4

Zavion Thomas – 11

Jardin Gilbert – 14

AJ Swann – 15

Jyaire Brown – 17

Austin Ausberry – 36

Early Enrollees:

Dashawn McBryde – 10

Colin Hurley – 16

Gabriel Reliford – 19

Joel Rogers – 22

PJ Woodland – 27

Davhon Keys – 42

Tylen Singleton – 46

Kolaj Cobbins – 48

Khayree Lee Jr. – 55

Ethan Calloway – 73

Jo Cryer – 77

Coen Echols – 78

Ahmad Breaux – 93

Shone Washington – 95

De’Myrion Johnson – 96