10 LSU Student-Athletes Named To Outdoor Track and Field All-SEC Teams

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday that 10 members of the LSU track & field program were named outdoor All-SEC honorees.
The All-SEC first team consists of the top finishers in each event, while the second team consists of the second-place finishers and the third team consists of the third-place finishers in each event. Ties are not broken. Some athletes finished with more than one medal, but are slotted as their highest finish on the All-SEC team.
All-SEC Members
First Team (event)
- Michaela Rose (800m)
Second Team (event)
- Aniyah Bigam (4×100)
- Tima Godbless (100m, 4×100)
- Machaeda Linton (4×100)
- Ella Onojuvwevwo (400m)
- Jaiden Reid (4×100)
- Jahiem Stern (4×100)
- Myles Thomas (4×100)
- Jelani Watkins (4×100)
- Nasya Williams (4×100)
