10 LSU Student-Athletes Named To Outdoor Track and Field All-SEC Teams

May 20, 2025 Tiger Rag News Services More LSU Sports, Track & Field 0
Michaela Rose, LSU Track & Field
Michaela Rose PHOTO BY: LSU athletics

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday that 10 members of the LSU track & field program were named outdoor All-SEC honorees.

The All-SEC first team consists of the top finishers in each event, while the second team consists of the second-place finishers and the third team consists of the third-place finishers in each event. Ties are not broken. Some athletes finished with more than one medal, but are slotted as their highest finish on the All-SEC team.

All-SEC Members

First Team (event)

  • Michaela Rose (800m)

Second Team (event)

  • Aniyah Bigam (4×100)
  • Tima Godbless (100m, 4×100)
  • Machaeda Linton (4×100)
  • Ella Onojuvwevwo (400m)
  • Jaiden Reid (4×100)
  • Jahiem Stern (4×100)
  • Myles Thomas (4×100)
  • Jelani Watkins (4×100)
  • Nasya Williams (4×100)

