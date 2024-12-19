10 LSU Football Players Earn College Degrees

BATON ROUGE – Ten LSU football players, including seven members of the 2024 team, received their degree on Thursday as Fall Commencement took place on the LSU campus.

Current Tigers earning their degree on Thursday include: cornerback Zy Alexander, safety Major Burns, offensive guard Garrett Dellinger, wide receiver Kyren Lacy, linebacker Greg Penn, linebacker West Weeks, and defensive tackle Jalen Lee.

LSU’s football roster now features 22 college graduates.

Alexander, Burns and Penn were all starters on the LSU defense in 2024, while Dellinger and Lacy held starting roles for the Tiger offense. Penn ranked second on the team in tackles (80), while Alexander led the Tigers in interceptions (2). Burns capped his LSU career with 47 tackles and 4.5 tackles for losses as a senior in 2024.

Dellinger started 30 games and played over 2,000 snaps during his four seasons with the Tigers. Lacy earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2024 after leading the league in TD receptions with nine. He was LSU’s most productive receiver this year with 58 receptions for 866 yards.

Weeks, who returns to the team in 2025, has appeared in 31 games during his LSU career, recording 53 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

The list of football graduates also includes Anthony Johnson and BJ Ojulari, who earned their degree after participating in the Academic Center for Student-Athletes Project Graduation program.

The mission of Project Graduation is to assist former LSU student-athletes with completing graduation requirements by providing counseling and information. The commitment to assist former student-athletes in obtaining a degree is always honored, no matter the length of time since they last attended LSU.

Ojulari, now with the Arizona Cardinals, was a two-year starter at linebacker for the Tigers, earning first-team All-SEC honors in 2022. A permanent team captain for LSU in 2022, Ojulari was selected in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Ojulari played in all 17 games a rookie last year. He suffered a season-ending injury during the preseason this year.

Johnson played for the Tigers from 2011-13, earning second-team All-SEC honors as a junior in 2013. He was part of LSU’s SEC Championship Team in 2011 when he earned Freshman All-America honors. Johnson went on to play three years in the NFL, appearing in 22 games and tallying 16 tackles.

Former LSU squad member Matt Jayne earned his degree in civil engineering.

2024 LSU Football – Fall Graduates

College of Engineering

Matt Jayne, Football, Civil Engineering

College of Human Sciences & Education

Zy Alexander, Football, Sport Administration

Major Burns, Football, Sport Administration

Garrett Dellinger, Football, Sport Administration

Kyren Lacy, Football, Sport Administration

Greg Penn III, Football, Sport Administration

West Weeks, Football, Sport Administration

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Anthony Johnson, Football, Interdisciplinary Studies

Jalen Lee, Football, Anthropology

E.J. Ourso College of Business

BJ Ojulari, Football, General Business